HHC, USAG RP Change of Command Award

Capt. Rudolph Smith, III, outgoing commander of Headquarters and Headquarters Company (HHC), U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz, receives a unit plaque symbolic of his time in command during a change of command ceremony held at Kleber Kaserne Basketball Gym, Kaiserslautern, Germany, September 17, 2025. (U.S. Army photo by Lucien Phillips)
|Date Taken:
|09.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.23.2025 02:34
|Photo ID:
|9333011
|VIRIN:
|250917-A-HG361-1005
|Resolution:
|6848x5318
|Size:
|33.87 MB
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
