    HHC, USAG RP Change of Command [Image 4 of 6]

    HHC, USAG RP Change of Command

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    09.17.2025

    Photo by Lucien Phillips 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    Capt. Duncan M. Makau, incoming commander of Headquarters and Headquarters Company (HHC), U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz gave provides remarks upon assuming command during the change of command ceremony held at Kleber Kaserne Basketball Gym, Kaiserslautern, Germany, September 17, 2025. (U.S. Army photo by Lucien Phillips)

    Date Taken: 09.17.2025
    Date Posted: 09.23.2025 02:34
    Photo ID: 9333010
    VIRIN: 250917-A-HG361-1004
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 37.16 MB
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    This work, HHC, USAG RP Change of Command [Image 6 of 6], by Lucien Phillips, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

