HHC, USAG RP Change of Command

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Capt. Duncan M. Makau, incoming commander of Headquarters and Headquarters Company (HHC), U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz gave provides remarks upon assuming command during the change of command ceremony held at Kleber Kaserne Basketball Gym, Kaiserslautern, Germany, September 17, 2025. (U.S. Army photo by Lucien Phillips)