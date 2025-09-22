Capt. Duncan M. Makau, incoming commander of Headquarters and Headquarters Company (HHC), U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz gave provides remarks upon assuming command during the change of command ceremony held at Kleber Kaserne Basketball Gym, Kaiserslautern, Germany, September 17, 2025. (U.S. Army photo by Lucien Phillips)
|Date Taken:
|09.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.23.2025 02:34
|Photo ID:
|9333010
|VIRIN:
|250917-A-HG361-1004
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|37.16 MB
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, HHC, USAG RP Change of Command [Image 6 of 6], by Lucien Phillips, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.