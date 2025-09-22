Capt. Rudolph Smith, III, outgoing commander of Headquarters and Headquarters Company, U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz, provides parting remarks during the change of command ceremony of Headquarters and Headquarters Company, U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz held at Kleber Kaserne Basketball Gym, Kaiserslautern, Germany, September 17, 2025. (U.S. Army photo by Lucien Phillips)
|Date Taken:
|09.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.23.2025 02:34
|Photo ID:
|9333002
|VIRIN:
|250917-A-HG361-1003
|Resolution:
|7870x5247
|Size:
|35.62 MB
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, HHC, USAG RP Change of Command [Image 6 of 6], by Lucien Phillips, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.