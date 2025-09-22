HHC, USAG RP Change of Command

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Capt. Rudolph Smith, III, outgoing commander of Headquarters and Headquarters Company, U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz, provides parting remarks during the change of command ceremony of Headquarters and Headquarters Company, U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz held at Kleber Kaserne Basketball Gym, Kaiserslautern, Germany, September 17, 2025. (U.S. Army photo by Lucien Phillips)