HHC, USAG RP Change of Command

From Right: U.S. Army Capt. Duncan M. Makau, incoming commander of Headquarters and Headquarters Company, U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz, Lt. Col. David C. Castillo, Department of Emergency Services Director for U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz, and Capt. Rudolph Smith, III, outgoing commander, stand in the position of attention during the change of command ceremony held in the Kleber Kaserne Basketball Gym, Kaiserslautern, Germany, September 17, 2025. Capt. Makau assumed command from Capt. Smith. (U.S. Army photo by Lucien Phillips
|09.17.2025
|09.23.2025 02:34
|9333001
|250917-A-HG361-1002
|7044x5289
|37.46 MB
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|6
|0
