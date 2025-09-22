HHC, U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz Change of Command

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S Army Capt. Duncan Makau, right, incoming commander of Headquarters and Headquarters Company, U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz, receives the unit colors from Lt. Col. David C. Castillo, Department of Emergency Services Director for U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz, during a change of command ceremony at Kleber Kaserne Basketball Gym, Kaiserslautern, Germany, September 17, 2025. Capt. Duncan M. Makau assumed command from Capt. Rudolph Smith, III. (U.S. Army photo by Lucien Phillips)