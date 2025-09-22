1-294th Infantry Regiment celebrates Chamorri Battalion's birthday

Chamorri Battalion Commander, Lt. Col. Joey San Nicolas (left) and Chamorri Battalion Command Sergeant Major, Command Sgt. Major Patrick Flores (right) cut the cake during a birthday celebration for the Chamorri Battalion. It is a longstanding tradition across the Army that the youngest and oldest members of the unit participate directly in the cutting of the cake.
|Date Taken:
|09.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.22.2025 23:41
|Photo ID:
|9332928
|VIRIN:
|250913-Z-XS820-2393
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|11.03 MB
|Location:
|GU
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
