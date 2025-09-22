Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1-294th Infantry Regiment celebrates Chamorri Battalion's birthday

    GUAM

    09.12.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Josen Christian Munoz Pascual 

    Guam National Guard

    Chamorri Battalion Commander, Lt. Col. Joey San Nicolas (left) and Chamorri Battalion Command Sergeant Major, Command Sgt. Major Patrick Flores (right) cut the cake during a birthday celebration for the Chamorri Battalion. It is a longstanding tradition across the Army that the youngest and oldest members of the unit participate directly in the cutting of the cake.

    Guam National Guard
    1-294 INF REG
    Cake Cutting Ceromony
    1-294 Infantry Regiment
    Chamorri Battalion

