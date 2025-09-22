JTF - Beautification cleans up Ivy City

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Craig M. Maceri, left, D.C. land component commander, District of Columbia National Guard, U.S. Army Pvt. 1st Class Divinefavor Olebara gather litter and debris in the Ivy City neighborhood of D.C. Sept. 20, 2025. The soldiers are part of the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission, which involves about 2,300 National Guard members providing critical support to the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) to ensure the safety of all who live, work and visit the District. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Enriquez)