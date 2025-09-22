JTF - Beautification cleans up Ivy City

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Soldiers with the Multi-agency Augmentee Command (MAC), District of Columbia National Guard, gather litter and debris in the Ivy City neighborhood of Washington, D.C. Sept. 20, 2025. The Soldiers are part of the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission, which involves about 2,300 National Guard members providing critical support to the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) to ensure the safety of all who live, work and visit the District. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Enriquez)