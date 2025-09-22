Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    JTF - Beautification cleans up Ivy City [Image 6 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    JTF - Beautification cleans up Ivy City

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    09.20.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Enriquez 

    113th Wing D.C. Air National Guard

    U.S. Army Pvt. 1st Class Divinefavor Olebara, District of Columbia National Guard, gathers litter and debris in the Ivy City neighborhood of Washington, D.C. Sept. 20, 2025. She is part of the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission, which involves about 2,300 National Guard members providing critical support to the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) to ensure the safety of all who live, work and visit the District. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Enriquez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.20.2025
    Date Posted: 09.22.2025 23:27
    Photo ID: 9332920
    VIRIN: 250920-F-EZ983-1015
    Resolution: 7339x5504
    Size: 19.5 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JTF - Beautification cleans up Ivy City [Image 8 of 8], by TSgt Andrew Enriquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    JTF - Beautification cleans up Ivy City
    JTF - Beautification cleans up Ivy City
    JTF - DC cleans up Ivy City
    JTF - DC cleans up Ivy City
    JTF - DC cleans up Ivy City
    JTF - Beautification cleans up Ivy City
    JTF - Beautification cleans up Ivy City
    JTF - Beautification cleans up Ivy City

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download