JTF - DC cleans up Ivy City

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Peter Nketia-Akonnor, District of Columbia National Guard, carries a trash bag during clean-up operations in the Ivy City neighborhood of D.C. Sept. 20, 2025. She is part of the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission, which involves about 2,300 National Guard members providing critical support to the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) to ensure the safety of all who live, work and visit the District. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Enriquez)