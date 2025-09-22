JTF - DC cleans up Ivy City

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army 1st Lt. Caleb Blattner, District of Columbia National Guard, gathers litter and debris in the Ivy City neighborhood of Washington, D.C. Sept. 20, 2025, as a dog watches his work. Blattner is part of the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission, which involves about 2,300 National Guard members providing critical support to the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) to ensure the safety of all who live, work and visit the District. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Enriquez)