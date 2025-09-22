Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    GUAM

    08.03.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Josen Christian Munoz Pascual 

    Guam National Guard

    U.S. Army Major Christine San Agustin, left, gets promoted to her current rank. Maj. San Agustin is the current commander of the Guam Army National Guard (GUARNG) Element.

    Date Taken: 08.03.2025
    Date Posted: 09.22.2025 20:57
    Photo ID: 9332784
    VIRIN: 250804-Z-XS820-3045
    Resolution: 3648x2432
    Size: 3.68 MB
    Location: GU
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Major Christine San Agustin was promoted to her current rank, by SSG Josen Christian Munoz Pascual, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Guam National Guard (GUNG)
    promotion

