U.S. Army Major Christine San Agustin, left, gets promoted to her current rank. Maj. San Agustin is the current commander of the Guam Army National Guard (GUARNG) Element.
|Date Taken:
|08.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.22.2025 20:57
|Photo ID:
|9332784
|VIRIN:
|250804-Z-XS820-3045
|Resolution:
|3648x2432
|Size:
|3.68 MB
|Location:
|GU
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Major Christine San Agustin was promoted to her current rank, by SSG Josen Christian Munoz Pascual, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
