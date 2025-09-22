35th FW Celebrates USAF’s 78th Birthday

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members at Misawa Air Base pose for a group photo during a 78th Air Force birthday celebration at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Sept. 18, 2025. The celebration honors the service and sacrifice of past Airmen while affirming the 35th FW’s combat-focused mission in the Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brittany Russell)