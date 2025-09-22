Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    35th FW Celebrates USAF’s 78th Birthday [Image 3 of 5]

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    09.18.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Brittany Russell 

    35th Fighter Wing

    Members at Misawa Air Base cut a cake during a 78th Air Force birthday celebration at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Sept. 18, 2025. The celebration pays tribute to decades of Airmen who shaped airpower, as today’s force continues to uphold that legacy in contested regions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brittany Russell)

