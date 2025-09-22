35th FW Celebrates USAF’s 78th Birthday

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members at Misawa Air Base cut a cake during a 78th Air Force birthday celebration at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Sept. 18, 2025. The celebration pays tribute to decades of Airmen who shaped airpower, as today’s force continues to uphold that legacy in contested regions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brittany Russell)