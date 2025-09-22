Members at Misawa Air Base cut a cake during a 78th Air Force birthday celebration at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Sept. 18, 2025. The celebration pays tribute to decades of Airmen who shaped airpower, as today’s force continues to uphold that legacy in contested regions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brittany Russell)
|Date Taken:
|09.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.22.2025 21:04
|Photo ID:
|9332781
|VIRIN:
|250918-F-OS908-1111
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|12.78 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 35th FW Celebrates USAF’s 78th Birthday [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Brittany Russell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.