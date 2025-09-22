U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Kayce Swanigan, 35th Force Support Squadron dining facility storeroom noncommissioned officer in charge, places a cake on a table in preparation of a 78th Air Force birthday celebration at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Sept. 18, 2025. The celebration honors 78 years of USAF heritage and the warrior ethos that drives Misawa’s mission in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brittany Russell)
|Date Taken:
|09.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.22.2025 21:04
|Photo ID:
|9332780
|VIRIN:
|250918-F-OS908-1006
|Resolution:
|5851x3893
|Size:
|12.08 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 35th FW Celebrates USAF’s 78th Birthday [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Brittany Russell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.