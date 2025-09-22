Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    35th FW Celebrates USAF’s 78th Birthday [Image 2 of 5]

    35th FW Celebrates USAF’s 78th Birthday

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    09.18.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Brittany Russell 

    35th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Kayce Swanigan, 35th Force Support Squadron dining facility storeroom noncommissioned officer in charge, places a cake on a table in preparation of a 78th Air Force birthday celebration at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Sept. 18, 2025. The celebration honors 78 years of USAF heritage and the warrior ethos that drives Misawa’s mission in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brittany Russell)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.18.2025
    Date Posted: 09.22.2025 21:04
    Photo ID: 9332780
    VIRIN: 250918-F-OS908-1006
    Resolution: 5851x3893
    Size: 12.08 MB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 35th FW Celebrates USAF’s 78th Birthday [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Brittany Russell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USAF
    Misawa AB
    AF Birthday
    35th FW
    35 FSS

