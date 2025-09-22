35th FW Celebrates USAF’s 78th Birthday

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jazmen Davis, 35th Force Support Squadron dining facility manager, gives opening remarks during a 78th Air Force birthday celebration at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Sept. 18, 2025. The celebration reflects a legacy of air superiority built on generations of Airmen committed to prevailing in defense of peace and global stability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brittany Russell)