35th FW Celebrates USAF’s 78th Birthday

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jazmen Davis, 35th Force Support Squadron dining facility manager, gives opening remarks during a 78th Air Force birthday celebration at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Sept. 18, 2025. The celebration reflects a legacy of air superiority built on generations of Airmen committed to prevailing in defense of peace and global stability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brittany Russell)
|Date Taken:
|09.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.22.2025 21:04
|Photo ID:
|9332779
|VIRIN:
|250918-F-OS908-1050
|Resolution:
|4681x3114
|Size:
|7.92 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
