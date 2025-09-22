Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Chief of Staff for the Mississippi National Guard Visits Soldiers of the 112th Military Police Battalion Deployed to Washington D.C. [Image 5 of 11]

    Chief of Staff for the Mississippi National Guard Visits Soldiers of the 112th Military Police Battalion Deployed to Washington D.C.

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    09.17.2025

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Renee Seruntine 

    102d Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Col. Tony Pazzaglia, center left, Chief of Staff for the Mississippi National Guard, visits deployed Soldiers of the 112th Military Police Battalion, MSNG, at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, in Washington, D.C., Sept. 17, 2025. About 2,300 National Guard members are supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission providing critical support to the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department in ensuring the safety of all who live, work and visit the District. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Renee Seruntine)

    Date Taken: 09.17.2025
    Date Posted: 09.22.2025 20:59
    VIRIN: 250917-Z-GQ603-7125
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
