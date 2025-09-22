Chief of Staff for the Mississippi National Guard Visits Soldiers of the 112th Military Police Battalion Deployed to Washington D.C.

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Col. Tony Pazzaglia, center, Chief of Staff for the Mississippi National Guard, visits deployed Soldiers of the 112th Military Police Battalion, MSNG, at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, in Washington, D.C., Sept. 17, 2025. About 2,300 National Guard members are supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission providing critical support to the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department in ensuring the safety of all who live, work and visit the District. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Renee Seruntine)