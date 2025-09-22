Released Capt. Bridget Valencia 1st Marine Logistics Group Bridget.glynn@usmc.mil via DVIDS

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Michael A. Gary, a data systems administrator with Combat Logistics Regiment 1, 1st Marine Logistics Group, paints a new coat of white for the barracks parking lot during Operation Clean Sweep III on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Sept. 22, 2025. OCS III is part of a joint initiative aimed at revitalizing the barracks infrastructure and enhancing operational readiness for Marines and Sailors residing within the barracks. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Destiny Perez)
|Date Taken:
|09.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.22.2025 19:45
|Photo ID:
|9332644
|VIRIN:
|250922-M-PR730-1167
|Resolution:
|7602x5070
|Size:
|4.11 MB
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
