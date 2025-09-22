Oregon National Guard Physician Assistant Retakes Push-Up World Record

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Oregon Army National Guard Physician Assistant Maj. Tommy Vu grimaces as sweat pours off him while completing push-up number 1,689 with just 1 minute and 16 seconds remaining in his world record attempt at West Coast Strength gym in West Salem, Ore., Sept. 20, 2025. The grueling pace took its toll as Vu pushed through the final minutes of his hour-long challenge to break the existing record of 1,530 chest-to-ground push-ups. Vu would complete 1,721 push-ups, setting a new world record pending official verification by Guinness World Records. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Maj. W. Chris Clyne, Oregon National Guard Public Affairs)