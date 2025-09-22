Oregon National Guard Physician Assistant Retakes Push-Up World Record

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Oregon Army National Guard Physician Assistant Maj. Tommy Vu begins his world record attempt for most chest-to-ground push-ups in one hour as 1st Sgt. Pedro Velasquez counts repetitions at West Coast Strength gym in West Salem, Ore., Sept. 20, 2025. Odin, a dog from the Oregon Humane Society's Second Chance program, observes in the foreground as Vu embarks on his challenge to break the existing record of 1,530 repetitions. Vu would complete 1,721 push-ups, setting a new world record pending official verification by Guinness World Records. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Maj. W. Chris Clyne, Oregon National Guard Public Affairs)RetryClaude can make mistakes. Please double-check responses.