Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Oregon National Guard Physician Assistant Retakes Push-Up World Record [Image 3 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Oregon National Guard Physician Assistant Retakes Push-Up World Record

    WEST SALEM, OREGON, UNITED STATES

    09.20.2025

    Photo by Maj. Wayne Clyne 

    Oregon National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Oregon Army National Guard Physician Assistant Maj. Tommy Vu begins his world record attempt for most chest-to-ground push-ups in one hour as 1st Sgt. Pedro Velasquez counts repetitions at West Coast Strength gym in West Salem, Ore., Sept. 20, 2025. Odin, a dog from the Oregon Humane Society's Second Chance program, observes in the foreground as Vu embarks on his challenge to break the existing record of 1,530 repetitions. Vu would complete 1,721 push-ups, setting a new world record pending official verification by Guinness World Records. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Maj. W. Chris Clyne, Oregon National Guard Public Affairs)RetryClaude can make mistakes. Please double-check responses.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.20.2025
    Date Posted: 09.22.2025 18:10
    Photo ID: 9332448
    VIRIN: 250920-Z-ZJ128-1001
    Resolution: 8308x5137
    Size: 4.85 MB
    Location: WEST SALEM, OREGON, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Oregon National Guard Physician Assistant Retakes Push-Up World Record [Image 4 of 4], by MAJ Wayne Clyne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Oregon National Guard Physician Assistant Retakes Push-Up World Record
    Oregon National Guard Physician Assistant Retakes Push-Up World Record
    Oregon National Guard Physician Assistant Retakes Push-Up World Record
    Oregon National Guard Physician Assistant Retakes Push-Up World Record

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Oregon National Guard Physician Assistant Retakes Push-Up World Record

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    fitness challenge
    Oregon National Guard
    World Record
    Oregon Humane Society
    chest to ground push ups

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download