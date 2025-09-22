Oregon National Guard Physician Assistant Retakes Push-Up World Record

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Oregon Army National Guard Physician Assistant Maj. Tommy Vu looks up during his world record attempt for most chest-to-ground push-ups at West Coast Strength gym in West Salem, Ore., Sept. 20, 2025. Approximately halfway through the grueling hour-long challenge, Vu maintained his steady pace using a metronome set to 2.1 seconds per repetition as he worked to break the existing record of 1,530 repetitions. Vu would complete 1,721 push-ups, setting a new world record pending official verification by Guinness World Records. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Maj. W. Chris Clyne, Oregon National Guard Public Affairs)