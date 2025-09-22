250920-Z-ZJ128-1002
Oregon Army National Guard Physician Assistant Maj. Tommy Vu looks up during his world record attempt for most chest-to-ground push-ups at West Coast Strength gym in West Salem, Ore., Sept. 20, 2025. Approximately halfway through the grueling hour-long challenge, Vu maintained his steady pace using a metronome set to 2.1 seconds per repetition as he worked to break the existing record of 1,530 repetitions. Vu would complete 1,721 push-ups, setting a new world record pending official verification by Guinness World Records. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Maj. W. Chris Clyne, Oregon National Guard Public Affairs)
Oregon National Guard Physician Assistant Retakes Push-Up World Record
