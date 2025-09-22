Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Oregon National Guard Physician Assistant Retakes Push-Up World Record [Image 2 of 4]

    Oregon National Guard Physician Assistant Retakes Push-Up World Record

    WEST SALEM, OREGON, UNITED STATES

    09.20.2025

    Photo by Maj. Wayne Clyne 

    Oregon National Guard Public Affairs Office

    250920-Z-ZJ128-1002
    Oregon Army National Guard Physician Assistant Maj. Tommy Vu looks up during his world record attempt for most chest-to-ground push-ups at West Coast Strength gym in West Salem, Ore., Sept. 20, 2025. Approximately halfway through the grueling hour-long challenge, Vu maintained his steady pace using a metronome set to 2.1 seconds per repetition as he worked to break the existing record of 1,530 repetitions. Vu would complete 1,721 push-ups, setting a new world record pending official verification by Guinness World Records. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Maj. W. Chris Clyne, Oregon National Guard Public Affairs)

    fitness challenge
    Oregon National Guard
    World Record
    Oregon Humane Society
    chest to ground push ups

