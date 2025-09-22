Oregon National Guard Physician Assistant Retakes Push-Up World Record

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Oregon Army National Guard Physician Assistant Maj. Tommy Vu celebrates with Odin, a dog from the Oregon Humane Society's Second Chance program, surrounded by family and friends after completing his world record attempt at West Coast Strength gym in West Salem, Ore., Sept. 20, 2025. A large ceremonial check made out to the Oregon Humane Society for $1,721, representing $1 for each repetition completed, is displayed as part of Vu's tradition of donating to charity with each record attempt. Vu completed 1,721 chest-to-ground push-ups in one hour, setting a new world record pending official verification by Guinness World Records. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Maj. W. Chris Clyne, Oregon National Guard Public Affairs)