Kirtland Fall Fest 2025

Col. Justin Secrest, 377th Air Base Wing and installation commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Andrew Rapsavage, 377th Air Base Wing command chief master sergeant, presents a signed guitar to the winner of a raffle during Fall Fest at Kirtland Air Force Base, New Mexico. The raffle was one of many activities offered to boost morale and bring the Kirtland community together. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jennifer Knope)