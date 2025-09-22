Kirtland Fall Fest 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The band 3OH!3 performs during Fall Fest at Kirtland Air Force Base, New Mexico. The event brought together Airmen, Guardians, civilians, and their families for an evening of live music, food, and activities to boost morale and strengthen community ties. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jennifer Knope)