Kirtland Fall Fest 2025

Families gather around a hot air balloon during Fall Fest at Kirtland Air Force Base, New Mexico. The annual event featured live music, food, activities, and attractions for Airmen, Guardians, civilians, and their families to enjoy. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jennifer Knope)
|09.20.2025
|09.22.2025 17:35
|9332273
|250920-F-RT756-1093
|5986x3983
|4.21 MB
|US
|6
|0
