SOCOM Para-Commandos open Tampa Bay Buccaneers first home game of 50th season

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members of the U.S. Special Operations Command Joint Color Guard present the colors during the National Anthem during the opening ceremony of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs the New York Jets football game at Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida, Sept. 21, 2025. The Para-Commandos are U.S. SOCOM's premier demonstration team who perform at events across the Nation, informing the public about U.S. SOCOM, its mission and the contributions the more than 70,000 Soldiers, Sailors, Airmen, Marines, Guardians and Department of War Civilians are making across the U.S. and in more than 90 countries around the globe. The team also plays an integral role for recruiting efforts that showcase Special Operations Forces lethality and warrior readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Marleah Miller)