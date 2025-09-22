SOCOM Para-Commandos open Tampa Bay Buccaneers first home game of 50th season

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members of the U.S. Special Operations Command Joint Color Guard present the colors during the National Anthem during the opening ceremony of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs the New York Jets football game at Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida, Sept. 21, 2025. The partnership between U.S. SOCOM and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers highlight the connection between our service members and the hometown crowd, showing how elite athletes and elite warfighters share a commitment to excellence, discipline and teamwork. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Marleah Miller)