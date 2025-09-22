Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SOCOM Para-Commandos open Tampa Bay Buccaneers first home game of 50th season [Image 9 of 12]

    SOCOM Para-Commandos open Tampa Bay Buccaneers first home game of 50th season

    TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    09.21.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Marleah Miller 

    U.S. Special Operations Command

    Retired U.S. Army Master Sgt. Tim Groves, the team leader of the U.S. Special Operations Command Para-Commandos and a former Green Beret, lands during the opening ceremony of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs the New York Jets football game at Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida, Sept. 21, 2025. The partnership between U.S. SOCOM and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers highlight the connection between our service members and the hometown crowd, showing how elite athletes and elite warfighters share a commitment to excellence, discipline and teamwork. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Marleah Miller)

    Date Taken: 09.21.2025
    Date Posted: 09.22.2025 14:36
    Photo ID: 9331800
    VIRIN: 250921-F-SI788-1116
    Resolution: 1920x1280
    Size: 813.87 KB
    Location: TAMPA, FLORIDA, US
    SOF
    paracommandos
    Community
    Partnership
    Sports
    NFL

