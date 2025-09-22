USSOCOM Para-Commandos perform at Buccaneers vs Bills game

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Retired U.S. Army Master Sgt. Tim Groves, the team leader of the U.S. Special Operations Command Para-Commandos and a former Green Beret, prepares to land during the opening ceremony of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs the Buffalo Bills pre-season football game at Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida, Aug. 23, 2025. The Para-Commandos are U.S. SOCOM's premier demonstration team who perform at events across the Nation, informing the public about U.S. SOCOM, its mission and the contributions the more than 70,000 Soldiers, Sailors, Airmen, Marines, Guardians and Department of War Civilians are making across the U.S. and in more than 90 countries around the globe. The team also plays an integral role for recruiting efforts that showcase Special Operations Forces lethality and warrior readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Marleah Miller)