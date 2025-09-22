Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USSOCOM Para-Commandos perform at Buccaneers vs Bills game [Image 8 of 12]

    USSOCOM Para-Commandos perform at Buccaneers vs Bills game

    TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    08.23.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Marleah Miller 

    U.S. Special Operations Command

    Retired U.S. Army Master Sgt. Tim Groves, the team leader of the U.S. Special Operations Command Para-Commandos and a former Green Beret, prepares to land during the opening ceremony of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs the Buffalo Bills pre-season football game at Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida, Aug. 23, 2025. The Para-Commandos are U.S. SOCOM's premier demonstration team who perform at events across the Nation, informing the public about U.S. SOCOM, its mission and the contributions the more than 70,000 Soldiers, Sailors, Airmen, Marines, Guardians and Department of War Civilians are making across the U.S. and in more than 90 countries around the globe. The team also plays an integral role for recruiting efforts that showcase Special Operations Forces lethality and warrior readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Marleah Miller)

    SOF
    paracommandos
    Community
    Partnership
    Sports
    NFL

