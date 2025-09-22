Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USSOCOM Para-Commandos perform at Buccaneers vs Bills game [Image 7 of 12]

    USSOCOM Para-Commandos perform at Buccaneers vs Bills game

    TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    08.23.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Marleah Miller 

    U.S. Special Operations Command

    Members of the U.S. Special Operations Command Para-Commandos perform during the opening ceremony of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs the Buffalo Bills pre-season football game at Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida, Aug. 23, 2025. The partnership between U.S. SOCOM and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers highlight the connection between our service members and the hometown crowd, showing how elite athletes and elite warfighters share a commitment to excellence, discipline and teamwork. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Marleah Miller)

    Date Taken: 08.23.2025
    Date Posted: 09.22.2025 14:36
    Photo ID: 9331798
    VIRIN: 250823-F-SI788-1156
    Resolution: 7548x5032
    Size: 3.12 MB
    Location: TAMPA, FLORIDA, US
    This work, USSOCOM Para-Commandos perform at Buccaneers vs Bills game [Image 12 of 12], by TSgt Marleah Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

