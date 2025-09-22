USSOCOM Para-Commandos perform at Buccaneers vs Bills game

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Pete Ostrander, a member of the U.S. Special Operations Command Para-Commandos, narrates as members of the U.S. SOCOM Para-Commandos parachute into the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Stadium in Tampa, Florida, Aug. 23, 2025. The partnership between U.S. SOCOM and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers highlight the connection between our service members and the hometown crowd, showing how elite athletes and elite warfighters share a commitment to excellence, discipline and teamwork. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Marleah Miller)