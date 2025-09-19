During Operation Ulchi Freedom Shield 25 (UFS25) held at Camp Humphreys and Camp Carroll in South Korea from August 18-28, 2025, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Far East District (USACE FED) employees demonstrated its preparedness to support U.S. Forces Korea’s (USFK’s) operational requirements, solidifying its position as a key player in the U.S.-Republic of Korea (ROK) military partnership and in the broader mission of peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula and the greater Pacific region. (U.S. Army photo by Kyong-Il Yo).
|Date Taken:
|08.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.22.2025 03:31
|Photo ID:
|9330324
|VIRIN:
|250818-D-CQ138-1491
|Resolution:
|5960x4071
|Size:
|8.69 MB
|Location:
|CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USACE FED delivers mission support in Operation Ulchi Freedom Shield 25 (UFS25) [Image 5 of 5], by Monique Freemon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
