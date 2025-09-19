USACE FED delivers mission support in Operation Ulchi Freedom Shield 25 (UFS25)

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

During Operation Ulchi Freedom Shield 25 (UFS25) held at Camp Humphreys and Camp Carroll in South Korea from August 18-28, 2025, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Far East District (USACE FED) employees demonstrated its preparedness to support U.S. Forces Korea’s (USFK’s) operational requirements, solidifying its position as a key player in the U.S.-Republic of Korea (ROK) military partnership and in the broader mission of peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula and the greater Pacific region. (U.S. Army photo by Kyong-Il Yo).