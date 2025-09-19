Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USACE FED delivers mission support in Operation Ulchi Freedom Shield 25 (UFS25) [Image 5 of 5]

    USACE FED delivers mission support in Operation Ulchi Freedom Shield 25 (UFS25)

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, SOUTH KOREA

    08.17.2025

    Photo by Monique Freemon 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Far East District

    During Operation Ulchi Freedom Shield 25 (UFS25) held at Camp Humphreys and Camp Carroll in South Korea from August 18-28, 2025, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Far East District (USACE FED) employees demonstrated its preparedness to support U.S. Forces Korea’s (USFK’s) operational requirements, solidifying its position as a key player in the U.S.-Republic of Korea (ROK) military partnership and in the broader mission of peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula and the greater Pacific region. (U.S. Army photo by Kyong-Il Yo).

