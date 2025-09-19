Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USACE FED delivers mission support in Operation Ulchi Freedom Shield 25 (UFS25) [Image 4 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USACE FED delivers mission support in Operation Ulchi Freedom Shield 25 (UFS25)

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, SOUTH KOREA

    08.26.2025

    Photo by Monique Freemon 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Far East District

    Non-essential U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Far East District employees attended Noncombatant Evacuation (NEO) procedures training Aug. 27, 2025, at Camp Humphreys, South Korea, to understand its operations and preparations. This training was part of FED’s participation in Operation Ulchi Freedom Shield 25 (UFS25) held from Aug. 18-28, 2025. Trainers suggested non-essential employees to have an emergency NEO bag packed in case of an evacuation, which contained toiletries, water, important documents, clothes and other necessities. (U.S. Army photo by Monique Freemon)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.26.2025
    Date Posted: 09.22.2025 03:31
    Photo ID: 9330319
    VIRIN: 250827-A-CQ138-1635
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 7.33 MB
    Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USACE FED delivers mission support in Operation Ulchi Freedom Shield 25 (UFS25) [Image 5 of 5], by Monique Freemon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USACE FED delivers mission support in Operation Ulchi Freedom Shield 25 (UFS25)
    USACE FED delivers mission support in Operation Ulchi Freedom Shield 25 (UFS25)
    USACE FED delivers mission support in Operation Ulchi Freedom Shield 25 (UFS25)
    USACE FED delivers mission support in Operation Ulchi Freedom Shield 25 (UFS25)
    USACE FED delivers mission support in Operation Ulchi Freedom Shield 25 (UFS25)

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    USACE FED delivers mission support in Operation Ulchi Freedom Shield 25 (UFS25)

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download