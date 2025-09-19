USACE FED delivers mission support in Operation Ulchi Freedom Shield 25 (UFS25)

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Non-essential U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Far East District employees attended Noncombatant Evacuation (NEO) procedures training Aug. 27, 2025, at Camp Humphreys, South Korea, to understand its operations and preparations. This training was part of FED’s participation in Operation Ulchi Freedom Shield 25 (UFS25) held from Aug. 18-28, 2025. Trainers suggested non-essential employees to have an emergency NEO bag packed in case of an evacuation, which contained toiletries, water, important documents, clothes and other necessities. (U.S. Army photo by Monique Freemon)