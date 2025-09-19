Non-essential U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Far East District employees attended Noncombatant Evacuation (NEO) procedures training Aug. 27, 2025, at Camp Humphreys, South Korea, to understand its operations and preparations. This training was part of FED’s participation in Operation Ulchi Freedom Shield 25 (UFS25) held from Aug. 18-28, 2025. Trainers suggested non-essential employees to have an emergency NEO bag packed in case of an evacuation, which contained toiletries, water, important documents, clothes and other necessities. (U.S. Army photo by Monique Freemon)
|Date Taken:
|08.26.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.22.2025 03:31
|Photo ID:
|9330319
|VIRIN:
|250827-A-CQ138-1635
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|7.33 MB
|Location:
|CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USACE FED delivers mission support in Operation Ulchi Freedom Shield 25 (UFS25) [Image 5 of 5], by Monique Freemon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
USACE FED delivers mission support in Operation Ulchi Freedom Shield 25 (UFS25)
