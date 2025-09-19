USACE FED delivers mission support in Operation Ulchi Freedom Shield 25 (UFS25)

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Michael Passmore, Chief of Security, Plans, and Operations, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Far East District, spearheaded FED’s participation in Operation Ulchi Freedom Shield 25 (UFS25) held from Aug. 18-28, 2025, at Camp Humphreys and Camp Carroll in South Korea. UFS25 integrated live, virtual and field-based training, with a primary objective of refining the combined, joint, multi-domain and interagency operating environment. FED is a supportive component in USFK’s operational readiness to support the U.S. and Republic of Korea (ROK) forces in potential wartime contingencies. (U.S. Army photo by Monique Freemon)