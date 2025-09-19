Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USACE FED delivers mission support in Operation Ulchi Freedom Shield 25 (UFS25) [Image 3 of 5]

    USACE FED delivers mission support in Operation Ulchi Freedom Shield 25 (UFS25)

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, SOUTH KOREA

    08.26.2025

    Photo by Monique Freemon 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Far East District

    Michael Passmore, Chief of Security, Plans, and Operations, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Far East District, spearheaded FED’s participation in Operation Ulchi Freedom Shield 25 (UFS25) held from Aug. 18-28, 2025, at Camp Humphreys and Camp Carroll in South Korea. UFS25 integrated live, virtual and field-based training, with a primary objective of refining the combined, joint, multi-domain and interagency operating environment. FED is a supportive component in USFK’s operational readiness to support the U.S. and Republic of Korea (ROK) forces in potential wartime contingencies. (U.S. Army photo by Monique Freemon)

