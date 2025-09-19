Michael Passmore, Chief of Security, Plans, and Operations, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Far East District, spearheaded FED’s participation in Operation Ulchi Freedom Shield 25 (UFS25) held from Aug. 18-28, 2025, at Camp Humphreys and Camp Carroll in South Korea. UFS25 integrated live, virtual and field-based training, with a primary objective of refining the combined, joint, multi-domain and interagency operating environment. FED is a supportive component in USFK’s operational readiness to support the U.S. and Republic of Korea (ROK) forces in potential wartime contingencies. (U.S. Army photo by Monique Freemon)
|Date Taken:
|08.26.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.22.2025 03:31
|Photo ID:
|9330317
|VIRIN:
|250827-A-CQ138-1608
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|9.5 MB
|Location:
|CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USACE FED delivers mission support in Operation Ulchi Freedom Shield 25 (UFS25) [Image 5 of 5], by Monique Freemon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
USACE FED delivers mission support in Operation Ulchi Freedom Shield 25 (UFS25)
No keywords found.