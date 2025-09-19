USACE FED delivers mission support in Operation Ulchi Freedom Shield 25 (UFS25)

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Sgt. 1st Class Carmine Moon, Eighth Army protection directorate CBRN non-commissioned officer in charge. , (pictured with Maj. Hyung B. Oh, Design and Construction Agent & Security, Plans, and Operations, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Far East District conducted the chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear defense (CBRN defense) training with the USACE FED Emergency Essential Civilians (EECs) and Mission Essential Civilians (MECs) employees Aug. 26, 2025, at Camp Humphreys, South Korea. She emphasized it is “vital that, MECs, and civilians engage in this training because emergencies don’t discriminate by job title.” (U.S. Army photo by Monique Freemon)