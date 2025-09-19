Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USACE FED delivers mission support in Operation Ulchi Freedom Shield 25 (UFS25) [Image 2 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USACE FED delivers mission support in Operation Ulchi Freedom Shield 25 (UFS25)

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, SOUTH KOREA

    08.25.2025

    Photo by Monique Freemon 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Far East District

    Sgt. 1st Class Carmine Moon, Eighth Army protection directorate CBRN non-commissioned officer in charge. , (pictured with Maj. Hyung B. Oh, Design and Construction Agent & Security, Plans, and Operations, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Far East District conducted the chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear defense (CBRN defense) training with the USACE FED Emergency Essential Civilians (EECs) and Mission Essential Civilians (MECs) employees Aug. 26, 2025, at Camp Humphreys, South Korea. She emphasized it is “vital that, MECs, and civilians engage in this training because emergencies don’t discriminate by job title.” (U.S. Army photo by Monique Freemon)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.25.2025
    Date Posted: 09.22.2025 03:31
    Photo ID: 9330314
    VIRIN: 250826-A-CQ138-1890
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 9.94 MB
    Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USACE FED delivers mission support in Operation Ulchi Freedom Shield 25 (UFS25) [Image 5 of 5], by Monique Freemon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USACE FED delivers mission support in Operation Ulchi Freedom Shield 25 (UFS25)
    USACE FED delivers mission support in Operation Ulchi Freedom Shield 25 (UFS25)
    USACE FED delivers mission support in Operation Ulchi Freedom Shield 25 (UFS25)
    USACE FED delivers mission support in Operation Ulchi Freedom Shield 25 (UFS25)
    USACE FED delivers mission support in Operation Ulchi Freedom Shield 25 (UFS25)

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    USACE FED delivers mission support in Operation Ulchi Freedom Shield 25 (UFS25)

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download