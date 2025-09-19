USACE FED delivers mission support in Operation Ulchi Freedom Shield 25 (UFS25)

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

During Operation Ulchi Freedom Shield 25 (UFS25), U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Far East District emergency essential civilians (EECs) and mission essential civilians (MECs) took part in chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear (CBRN) defense training on Aug. 26, 2025, at Camp Humphreys, South Korea. The training, conducted as part of UFS25, which ran from Aug. 18-28, aimed to ensure FED EECs and MECs were prepared to support U.S. and Republic of Korea (ROK) forces during wartime contingencies. (U.S. Army photo by Monique Freemon)