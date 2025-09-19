During Operation Ulchi Freedom Shield 25 (UFS25), U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Far East District emergency essential civilians (EECs) and mission essential civilians (MECs) took part in chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear (CBRN) defense training on Aug. 26, 2025, at Camp Humphreys, South Korea. The training, conducted as part of UFS25, which ran from Aug. 18-28, aimed to ensure FED EECs and MECs were prepared to support U.S. and Republic of Korea (ROK) forces during wartime contingencies. (U.S. Army photo by Monique Freemon)
|Date Taken:
|08.26.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.22.2025 03:31
|Photo ID:
|9330311
|VIRIN:
|250826-A-CQ138-1229
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|9.41 MB
|Location:
|CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USACE FED delivers mission support in Operation Ulchi Freedom Shield 25 (UFS25) [Image 5 of 5], by Monique Freemon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
