Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Marines, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force participate in bilateral maintenance during Resolute Dragon 25 [Image 5 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    U.S. Marines, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force participate in bilateral maintenance during Resolute Dragon 25

    CAMP KINSER, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    09.16.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Jennifer Le 

    3rd Marine Logistics Group

    A Soldier with the Kyushu Logistics Depot, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, performs a micro miniature repair during a bilateral maintenance exchange as part of exercise Resolute Dragon 25 at Camp Kinser, Okinawa, Japan, Sept. 16, 2025. The maintenance exchange allowed 3rd Marine Logistics Group and JGSDF personnel to become familiarized with each other’s vehicles and equipment and to perform basic repairs on those systems, allowing further integration of capabilities in the event of deploying as a combined force. Resolute Dragon is an annual bilateral exercise in Japan that strengthens the command, control, and multi-domain maneuver capabilities of U.S. Marines in III Marine Expeditionary Force and Japan Self-Defense Force personnel, with a focus on controlling and defending key maritime terrain. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jennifer Le) 

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.16.2025
    Date Posted: 09.22.2025 02:20
    Photo ID: 9330221
    VIRIN: 250916-M-GO019-1059
    Resolution: 6720x3780
    Size: 13.67 MB
    Location: CAMP KINSER, OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Marines, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force participate in bilateral maintenance during Resolute Dragon 25 [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl Jennifer Le, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Marines, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force participate in bilateral maintenance during Resolute Dragon 25 
    U.S. Marines, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force participate in bilateral maintenance during Resolute Dragon 25
    U.S. Marines, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force participate in bilateral maintenance during Resolute Dragon 25
    U.S. Marines, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force participate in bilateral maintenance during Resolute Dragon 25
    U.S. Marines, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force participate in bilateral maintenance during Resolute Dragon 25

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    JGSDF
    III MEF
    3rd Maint. Bn.
    Marine Corps
    ResoluteDragon25

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download