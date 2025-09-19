Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NCHB-1 Sailors support CPO Class 132's pinning event [Image 3 of 4]

    NCHB-1 Sailors support CPO Class 132's pinning event

    WILLIAMSBURG, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    09.16.2025

    Photo by Max Lonzanida  

    Naval Weapons Station Yorktown

    Williamsburg, Va. (September 16, 2025) Sailors assigned to Navy Cargo Handling Battalion One (NCHB-1) present the colors during the opening ceremonies of Peninsula Class 132’s Chief Pinning event. The event was hosted onboard Cheatham Annex at the NCHB-1 auditorium. (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).

