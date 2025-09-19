NCHB-1 Sailors support CPO Class 132's pinning event

Williamsburg, Va. (September 16, 2025) Sailors assigned to Navy Cargo Handling Battalion One (NCHB-1) present the colors during the opening ceremonies of Peninsula Class 132’s Chief Pinning event. The event was hosted onboard Cheatham Annex at the NCHB-1 auditorium. (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).
