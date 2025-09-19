JTF- Area Beautification at the African American Civil War Monument

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Spc. Richard Lynch with the District of Columbia National Guard cleans up grabage around the African American Civil War Memorial during an area beautification mission in support of Joint Task Force- District of Columbia at the African American Civil Monument in Washington, D.C., Sept. 20, 2025. About 2,300 National Guard members are supporting the D. C. Safe and Beautiful mission providing critical support to the D. C. Metropolitan Police Department in ensuring the safety of all who live, work and visit the District. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Katlynn Pickle)