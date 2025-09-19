Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    JTF- Area Beautification at the African American Civil War Monument [Image 9 of 10]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    JTF- Area Beautification at the African American Civil War Monument

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    09.20.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Katlynn Pickle 

    124th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Spc. Richard Lynch with the District of Columbia National Guard cleans up grabage around the African American Civil War Memorial during an area beautification mission in support of Joint Task Force- District of Columbia at the African American Civil Monument in Washington, D.C., Sept. 20, 2025. About 2,300 National Guard members are supporting the D. C. Safe and Beautiful mission providing critical support to the D. C. Metropolitan Police Department in ensuring the safety of all who live, work and visit the District. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Katlynn Pickle)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.20.2025
    Date Posted: 09.21.2025 10:18
    Photo ID: 9329526
    VIRIN: 250919-Z-KP987-1087
    Resolution: 4480x6720
    Size: 10.73 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JTF- Area Beautification at the African American Civil War Monument [Image 10 of 10], by SGT Katlynn Pickle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    JTF- Area Beautification at the African American Civil War Monument
    JTF- Area Beautification at the African American Civil War Monument
    JTF- Area Beautification at the African American Civil War Monument
    JTF- Area Beautification at the African American Civil War Monument
    JTF- Area Beautification at the African American Civil War Monument
    JTF- Area Beautification at the African American Civil War Monument
    JTF- Area Beautification at the African American Civil War Monument
    JTF- Area Beautification at the African American Civil War Monument
    JTF- Area Beautification at the African American Civil War Monument
    JTF- Area Beautification at the African American Civil War Monument

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    National Guard
    DCSafe

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download