    Misawa Air Fest 2025

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    09.20.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Koby Mitchell 

    35th Fighter Wing

    A Japan Air Self Defense Force airman performs a K9 demonstration alongside the 35th Security Forces Squadron during Air Fest 2025 at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Sept. 21, 2025. The performances highlighted the close coordination between allied forces, emphasizing the importance of unity in protecting the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Koby Mitchell)

    Date Taken: 09.20.2025
    Date Posted: 09.21.2025 04:05
    Photo ID: 9329411
    VIRIN: 250921-F-KM882-1071
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 1.76 MB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Misawa Air Fest 2025, by SrA Koby Mitchell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Misawa AB
    JASDF
    35th FW
    35SFS
    K9

