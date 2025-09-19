Misawa Air Fest 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A Japan Air Self Defense Force airman performs a K9 demonstration alongside the 35th Security Forces Squadron during Air Fest 2025 at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Sept. 21, 2025. The performances highlighted the close coordination between allied forces, emphasizing the importance of unity in protecting the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Koby Mitchell)