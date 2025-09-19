Decades after their service, Vietnam veterans continue to shape the future

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Retired U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Karl McGregor, right, congratulates a participant of the 29th annual Air Force Marathon at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, Sept. 20, 2025. As part of Operation Honor 2025, veterans were on hand to cheer on runners and present medals to winners while also engaging with younger generations of service members before tomorrow's historic Honor Flight on an Air Force Reserve C-17 Globemaster III assigned to the 445th Airlift Wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Johnathan Quiñones)