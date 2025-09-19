Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Decades after their service, Vietnam veterans continue to shape the future [Image 6 of 8]

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    09.20.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Johnathan Quiñones 

    445th Airlift Wing, Wright-Patterson AFB, Ohio

    U.S. Air Force Col. Matthew T. Muha, left, 445th Airlift Wing deputy commander; retired Brig. Gen. Karl McGregor, right; and retired Brig. Gen. Robert Palmer, middle, pose for a photo during the 29th annual Air Force Marathon at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, Sept. 20, 2025. As part of Operation Honor 2025, veterans were on hand to cheer on runners and present medals to winners while also engaging with younger generations of service members before tomorrow's historic Honor Flight on an Air Force Reserve C-17 Globemaster III assigned to the 445th Airlift Wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Johnathan Quiñones)

    Date Taken: 09.20.2025
    Date Posted: 09.20.2025 18:11
    Photo ID: 9329106
    VIRIN: 250920-F-WY172-1056
    Resolution: 5002x3157
    Size: 2.7 MB
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, OHIO, US
    This work, Decades after their service, Vietnam veterans continue to shape the future [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Johnathan Quiñones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

