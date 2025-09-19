Decades after their service, Vietnam veterans continue to shape the future

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Spectators cheer before reuniting with participants at the finish line of the Air Force Marathon at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, Sept. 20, 2025. Each year, the marathon's finisher's medal presentation features a different aircraft, for the 2025 event, a KC-135 Stratotanker was highlighted. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Johnathan Quiñones)