    Decades after their service, Vietnam veterans continue to shape the future

    Decades after their service, Vietnam veterans continue to shape the future

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    09.20.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Johnathan Quiñones 

    445th Airlift Wing, Wright-Patterson AFB, Ohio

    U.S. Marine Vietnam veteran Jim Smith, left, dons a finishers medal during the Air Force Marathon at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, Sept. 20, 2025. As part of Operation Honor 2025, veterans were on hand to cheer on runners and present medals to winners while also engaging with younger generations of service members before tomorrow's historic Honor Flight on an Air Force Reserve C-17 Globemaster III assigned to the 445th Airlift Wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Johnathan Quiñones)

    Date Taken: 09.20.2025
    Date Posted: 09.20.2025 18:11
    Photo ID: 9329103
    VIRIN: 250920-F-WY172-1014
    Resolution: 4942x3220
    Size: 2.36 MB
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, OHIO, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 1

    This work, Decades after their service, Vietnam veterans continue to shape the future [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Johnathan Quiñones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    vietnam veterans
    Air Force Reserve
    445th Airlift Wing
    Citizen Airmen
    Veterans
    Operation Honor 2025

