ATLANTIC OCEAN (September 20, 2025) A surface action group of U.S., Allied, and Partner ships steam in formation through the Atlantic Ocean in support of UNITAS 2025, the 66th iteration of the world's longest-running multinational maritime exercise. UNITAS, Latin for Unity, focuses on enhanced interoperability, building regional partnerships, and demonstrating U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet as the trusted maritime partner in the Caribbean, Central and South America. UNITAS 2025 also leads off a series of events celebrating the U.S. Navy 250th Birthday. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Hannah Mohr, LT. Bryan Moon, LT. Benjamin Provost and Naval Aircrewman 2nd Class Kennedy Connor)