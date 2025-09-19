Air and Space Heritage Ride Begins

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Cyclists ride across a bridge during the Memorial to Memorial ride, Kill Devil Hills, North Carolina, to Chesapeake, Virginia, Sept. 18, 2025. Crossing long stretches of road together demonstrated endurance and unity, showing how Airmen and Guardians rely on teamwork to reach their goals. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Skylar Ellis)