445 AW re-designates C-17 aircraft as ‘Spirit of Hanoi Taxi’ during unveiling ceremony

U.S. Air Force Reserve Col. Douglas A. Perry Jr., 445th Airlift Wing commander, provides opening remarks before the keynote speaker during the “Spirit of Hanoi Taxi” unveiling ceremony at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, Sept. 19, 2025. The ceremony was part of Operation Honor, paying tribute to the bond between the 445th Airlift Wing and the original C-141 Starlifter Hanoi Taxi, which repatriated American POWs from Vietnam and brought them back home. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Johnathan Quiñones)