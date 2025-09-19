U.S. Air Force Reserve Col. Douglas A. Perry Jr., 445th Airlift Wing commander, provides opening remarks before the keynote speaker during the “Spirit of Hanoi Taxi” unveiling ceremony at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, Sept. 19, 2025. The ceremony was part of Operation Honor, paying tribute to the bond between the 445th Airlift Wing and the original C-141 Starlifter Hanoi Taxi, which repatriated American POWs from Vietnam and brought them back home. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Johnathan Quiñones)
|Date Taken:
|09.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.19.2025 19:22
|Photo ID:
|9328559
|VIRIN:
|250919-F-WY172-1008
|Resolution:
|5608x3557
|Size:
|3.33 MB
|Location:
|WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 445 AW re-designates C-17 aircraft as ‘Spirit of Hanoi Taxi’ during unveiling ceremony, by SSgt Johnathan Quiñones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
