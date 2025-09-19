Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    445 AW re-designates C-17 aircraft as ‘Spirit of Hanoi Taxi’ during unveiling ceremony

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    445 AW re-designates C-17 aircraft as ‘Spirit of Hanoi Taxi’ during unveiling ceremony

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    09.19.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Johnathan Quiñones 

    445th Airlift Wing, Wright-Patterson AFB, Ohio

    U.S. Air Force Reserve Col. Douglas A. Perry Jr., 445th Airlift Wing commander, provides opening remarks before the keynote speaker during the “Spirit of Hanoi Taxi” unveiling ceremony at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, Sept. 19, 2025. The ceremony was part of Operation Honor, paying tribute to the bond between the 445th Airlift Wing and the original C-141 Starlifter Hanoi Taxi, which repatriated American POWs from Vietnam and brought them back home. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Johnathan Quiñones)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.19.2025
    Date Posted: 09.19.2025 19:22
    Photo ID: 9328559
    VIRIN: 250919-F-WY172-1008
    Resolution: 5608x3557
    Size: 3.33 MB
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 445 AW re-designates C-17 aircraft as ‘Spirit of Hanoi Taxi’ during unveiling ceremony, by SSgt Johnathan Quiñones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Vietnam veterans
    Air Force Reserve
    445th Airlift Wing
    C-17 Globemaster III
    Operation Honor 2025
    retired Maj. Gen. Edward Mechenbier

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download