49th Wing Leadership Visits Holloman Fire Station 1

Crash Engine 12, assigned to the 49th Wing, demonstrates fire extinguishing capabilities during the Hands-On Holloman event at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Sept. 12, 2025. Base leadership went to different units to perform hands-on work, gaining insight into how those units operate while also allowing Airmen the opportunity to demonstrate their job skills. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Elijah Strickland)
|Date Taken:
|09.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.19.2025 17:46
|Photo ID:
|9328350
|VIRIN:
|250911-F-TL923-1129
|Resolution:
|5761x2308
|Size:
|969.91 KB
|Location:
|HOLLOMAN AFB, NEW MEXICO, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
