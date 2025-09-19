Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    49th Wing Leadership Visits Holloman Fire Station 1 [Image 7 of 7]

    49th Wing Leadership Visits Holloman Fire Station 1

    HOLLOMAN AFB, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES

    09.10.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Elijah Strickland 

    49th Wing

    Crash Engine 12, assigned to the 49th Wing, demonstrates fire extinguishing capabilities during the Hands-On Holloman event at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Sept. 12, 2025. Base leadership went to different units to perform hands-on work, gaining insight into how those units operate while also allowing Airmen the opportunity to demonstrate their job skills. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Elijah Strickland)

    Date Taken: 09.10.2025
    Date Posted: 09.19.2025 17:46
    Photo ID: 9328350
    VIRIN: 250911-F-TL923-1129
    Resolution: 5761x2308
    Size: 969.91 KB
    Location: HOLLOMAN AFB, NEW MEXICO, US
    This work, 49th Wing Leadership Visits Holloman Fire Station 1 [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Elijah Strickland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CES
    Holloman AFB
    49th Wing
    Leadership
    firefighters

