49th Wing Leadership Visits Holloman Fire Station 1

Crash Engine 12, assigned to the 49th Wing, demonstrates fire extinguishing capabilities during the Hands-On Holloman event at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Sept. 12, 2025. Base leadership went to different units to perform hands-on work, gaining insight into how those units operate while also allowing Airmen the opportunity to demonstrate their job skills. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Elijah Strickland)