49th Wing Leadership Visits Holloman Fire Station 1

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Christian Muniz, 49th Civil Engineer Squadron firefighter, left, and U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. William Ford, 49th Wing command chief, practices operating a fire hose during Hands-on-Holloman at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Sept. 10, 2025. Base leadership worked with equipment regularly used by 49th CES firefighters for safety and emergency situations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Elijah Strickland)